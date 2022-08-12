MANILA -- Veteran broadcaster Korina Sanchez expressed her excitement as her twins, Pepe and Pilar, have finally entered preschool.

Sanchez shared her family's newest milestone in an Instagram post on Thursday.

"Milestone: First day in preschool. With classmates and teacher, no yaya and diapers," she said. "Excited sobra ang kambal and no crying at all when hinatid namin."

"Can't imagine this is the first in many years more of school. Thank you, Lord, for the gift," she added.

Sanchez threw a superhero-themed party for Pepe and Pilar last February to mark their third birthday.

The veteran broadcaster got to have children of her own for the first time in 2019, via gestational surrogacy in the United States.

She and her husband, Mar Roxas, "decided to freeze our embryos before my biological clock stopped ticking," allowing them to embark on their "best live adventures" before building a family.

Related video: