Photos from Korina Sanchez's Instagram account

Veteran broadcaster Korina Sanchez threw a superhero-themed birthday party for her twins, Pepe and Pilar, who turned three years old last February 12.

Sanchez took to Instagram to share some snaps of party held for her two kids, attended by some of her friends.

“SUCCESS ang children’s bday party na puro matatanda ang guestlist,” she said in the caption.

Pepe turned Batman while Pilar was Wonder Woman during their birthday celebration.

While Sanchez is hoping to have a kids' party next year, she has remained grateful that her twins are safe and healthy amid the pandemic.

“Even locked down kids parties can work. Yun lang, huhu, walang ibang bata and relatives. Next year NORMAL NA SANA. Claiming it. Thank you Lord for keeping my kids safe,” she added.

Sanchez got to have children of her own for the first time in 2019, when she and Mar Roxas had Pepe and Pilar via gestational surrogacy in the United States.

She and Roxas "decided to freeze our embryos before my biological clock stopped ticking," allowing them to embark on their "best live adventures" before building a family.

