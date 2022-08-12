Chito Miranda's father passes away

Chito Miranda (left) took to social media to pay tribute to his late father (right). Photos from the musician's Instagram page

MANILA -- Alfonso Miranda, the father of musician Chito Miranda, passed away last August 9.

The Parokya ni Edgar frontman shared the sad news in an Instagram post on Friday.

"Bye, Dad! Love you! To all our family and friends, we decided to keep everything simple and intimate. Immediate family lang talaga. Hope you guys understand," he said.

"Prayers lang, oks na," he added.

In the comments section of Miranda's post, celebrities Jugs Jugueta, Candy Pangilinan, Kaye Abad, Gary Valenciano, Slater Young, and Sitti extended their condolences and prayers.

"Love you, Chito. I am so sorry to hear about this. I pray that God embraces you and keeps you close to His heart. My deepest condolences, Chito," Valenciano wrote.

"Mahigpit na yakap," said Pangilinan.



Currently, Miranda is one of the judges of "Idol Philippines" season 2.

