‘Idol Philippines’ returns: Meet the new set of judges

MANILA — “Idol Philippines” is finally set to return for its second season with original mainstays Regine Velasquez and Moira dela Torre and two new judges.

PHILIPPINES! 🇵🇭 Sila ang bagong panel of judges na haharap sa hamon sa pagpili ng susunod na Idol!



Idol Philippines Season 2

Malapit na! 💙🤍🎵 pic.twitter.com/TPChT0aydS — Idol Philippines (@idolphilippines) May 20, 2022

Gary Valenciano and Chito Miranda will be joining fellow OPM superstars Velasquez and dela Torre as judges in the sophomore season, ABS-CBN announced on Friday.

Miranda, the frontman of Parokya ni Edgar, admitted he initially had reservations about joining “Idol Philippines” when the part was offered to him.

“Sabi ng wife ko, you need to step out of your comfort zone,” he said, referring to former actress Neri Naig. “The other night, sabi ko, ‘Magagalit ka ba if I don’t do it?’ Sabi niya, ‘Oo.’ So here I am now!”

Dubbed Mr. Pure Energy, Valenciano has previously judged two talent competitions — “The X Factor Philippines” and “Your Face Sounds Familiar” — but the hopefuls of “Idol Philippines” still managed to impress him.

“Magagaling!” he said. “‘Yung iba nga, mapapa-[wow] ka talaga. Pero 'pag nakikita ko na pati si Chito [nagalingan], it’s a confirmation na magaling talaga ang batang ito.”

For Velasquez, who is regarded as Asia’s Songbird, the composition of the judging panel lends different expertise and contributions to honing new talents.

“Kaming dalawa,” she said, referring to Valenciano, “sa technical.”

“Si Chito lagi niyang sinasabi na hindi [siya] magaling kumanta pero magaling ‘yung tenga niya. Si Moira, they all relate to her. She is so good at connecting sa ating mga hopefuls,” Velasquez explained.

Dela Torre added: “Sa totoo lang, as an artist who came from the indie scene as well, ang laki ng validation na nakukuha ko kay Kuya Chito.”

Among the judges, Miranda is closest so far to Valenciano, who is a relative. Miranda’s father is a cousin of Valenciano’s wife, talent manager Angeli Pangilinan.

“Familiar naman ako kay Tito Gary kasi ninong ko siya sa kasal and we’re related. Si Ate Reg naman siya ‘yung nag-ri-reach out sa ‘kin na, ‘Dito ka, dito ka.’ She made me feel welcomed,” he said.

“Kami ni Moira, hanggang ngayon nagpaplastikan pa rin kami!” he quipped, to laughter from their fellow judges.

The first season of “Idol Philippines” aired in 2019, with Vice Ganda and James Reid as the other two original judges. Zephanie Dimaranan was named champion.

The new season’s host has yet to be revealed.

As in the international format from Fremantle and creator Simon Fuller, “Idol Philippines” features solo auditions, theater rounds, and then the live shows. — Report from MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News