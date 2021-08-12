MANILA -- Screen veteran Aga Muhlach is celebrating his 52nd birthday on Thursday and his wife beauty queen-actress Charlene Gonzalez has a sweet message for him.

"Another ECQ birthday celebration.. but nonetheless.. always special. You are the best... love you," she wrote on her Instagram page.

"Thank you my love!!!! Love you much!!!!" Muhlach wrote in the comment section of her post.

Muhlach and Gonzalez celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary last May 28. The couple were married in 2001 in Baguio City.

They have twins -- Atasha and Andres.

Meanwhile, fellow celebrities like Charo Santos, Karla Estrada, Rowell Santiago, Martin Nievera, Ogie Alcasid, Vhong Navarro, Marian Rivera, Bea Alonzo, Jake Cuenca, Dingdong Dantes, Dawn Zulueta and Lea Salonga also greeted him a happy birthday.

