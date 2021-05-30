Aga Muhlach, Charlene Gonzalez mark 20 years as married couple

MANILA – "What a wonderful journey of life," Charlene Gonzalez told her husband Aga Muhlach as they mark their 20th wedding anniversary recently.

On her Instagram account, Gonzalez last Friday posted a collage of their pictures together through the years, with the caption, "20 years of love & marriage. Happy Anniversary my love.”

“They say time flies when you are having fun. What a wonderful journey of life it continues to be with you, @agamuhlach317. Loving every moment towards forever. Love you very much B,” the former beauty queen said.

She also shared several other photos of them together, including one showing them holding hands under water.

Muhlach commented on his wife’s post and said: “We’ll forever hold hands. Happy anniversary, B! Love you very very!!”

He also shared a photo of them together on his Instagram page.

“20. God bless us all. The best,” he wrote.

Muhlach and Gonzalez were married on May 28, 2001. They have two children, twins Atasha and Andres.

