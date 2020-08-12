‘She slept peacefully, and woke up in heaven’: Kim Chiu mourns passing of grandmother

Kim Chiu poses for a selfie with her paternal grandmother, Francisca. Instagram: @chinitaprincess

MANILA — “Love Thy Woman” star Kim Chiu is mourning the passing of her paternal grandmother, she announced on Tuesday.

Sharing photos of her grandmother on Instagram, Chiu wrote, “She slept peacefully, and little did she know she would wake up in heaven.”

Francisca Chiu passed away last Sunday. She was 85.

“Rest well in heaven, ama! You don’t have to wait anymore sa sunrise ug sunset. I guess in heaven sun is always shining. I still remember pag kinakamusta kita you always say na ‘naghulat sa pagsaka sa adlaw ug nagpaabot na mu gabii. Para ugma napud.’ You always taught us that tomorrow is another day,” Chiu said.

Chiu’s grandmother is based in Cebu, while the actress is in Manila where she is currently filming for her ongoing drama series. Due to the coronavirus quarantine, Chiu was unable to fly home to Cebu to be at her grandmother’s bedside, she said.

But with the help of her cousins there, Chiu was able to virtually spend time with her grandmother through video call.

“I will miss you, ama. Visiting Cebu will never be the same again. Felt hard to say goodbye. Felt even harder that this happened in this kind of situation. We were not able to fly there to whisper our last goodbye,” she wrote.