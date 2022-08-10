WATCH: Playlist of Cherie Gil films now on YouTube

Handout photo.

MANILA – Fans can now watch some of Cherie Gil's films on YouTube.

Regal Entertainment Inc. has released “The Life and Work of Cherie Gil," a YouTube playlist of the late actor’s award-winning movies that the public can watch for free.

The films featured include:

“Too Young” (1990) “Manila By Night” (1980) “Beer House” (1977) “Sugar Daddy” (1977) “Problem Child” (1980) “Ito Ba Ang Ating Mga Anak” (1982) “Magno Barumbado” (1980) “Sugatang Puso” (2000)

Gil played the role of Miriam in “Sugatang Puso”, which landed her the Best Supporting Actress award at the Metro Manila Film Festival in 2000.

She starred in and produced “Sonata” (2013), paving the way to work again with the critically acclaimed Peque Gallaga who also directed “Oro Plata Mata” (1982), which further solidified Gil as a household name in the entertainment industry.

With 9 wins and 17 nominations under her belt, the multi-awarded actress is regarded as the country’s "La Primera Contravida" because of her unmatched prowess as an antagonist in several movies.

This includes her iconic role as Lavinia Arguelles in “Bituing Walang Ningning” (1985).

