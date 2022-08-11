Photos from World of Wonder's website.

MANILA — Three more Filipino artists will be joining the panel of the first season of 'Drag Race Philippines' as judges.

In an announcement posted Thursday, World of Wonder said BJ Pascual, Rajo Laurel, and Jon Santos will serve as rotating judges. They will be joined by host Paolo Ballesteros, Kaladkaren, Jiggly Caliente, and other guest judges.

ICYMI: Fashion photographer BJ Pascual, veteran comedian Jon Santos, and fashion designer Rajo Laurel will be part of the rotating judges of Drag Race Philippines, World of Wonder says. @ABSCBNNews @ABSCBN_Showbiz https://t.co/x03DkMlhqy — Josiah Antonio (@josiahvantonio) August 11, 2022

It was also announced that the premiere of the show will give two episodes along with its Untucked special afterward.

"Renowned Filipino designer Rajo Laurel, leading celebrity editorial photographer BJ Pascual, and comedy and acting icon Jon Santos will join the judging panel of Drag Race Philippines!" World of Wonder said.

"Get ready to see them lend their expertise to our fierce queens starting with the double premiere happening on August 17th on WOW Presents Plus (worldwide ex. Canada) and Crave (Canada)! You don’t want to miss a beat!"

Twelve queens will be competing for the crown in the debut season of "Drag Race Philippines."

"Drag Race Philippines" is set to air on Wednesdays starting August 17 at Wow Presents Plus, Discovery Plus, and HBO Go, while the Untucked episode will air on Fridays starting August 19.

The Emmy Award-winning show has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens like Ongina (Season 1 and All Stars 5), Manila Luzon (Season 3 and All Stars 1 and 4), Jiggly Caliente (Season 4 and All Stars 6), Phi Phi O’Hara (Season 4 and All Stars 2), Vivienne Pinay (Season 5), and Rock M. Sakura (Season 12) in the US franchise.

Other franchises have also featured Filipino drag queens like Jaja and Mocha Diva for seasons 1 and 2, respectively of "Drag Race Thailand," and Kyne, Stephanie Prince, and Kimmy Couture for Canada’s "Drag Race" seasons 1, 2, and 3 respectively.

