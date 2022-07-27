The 12 queens of 'Drag Race Philippines' season 1.

MANILA –– Twelve queens will be competing for the crown in the debut season of "Drag Race Philippines" which is set to air on August 17.

The contestants in the local adaptation of the Emmy-award-winning series "RuPaul's Drag Race" that will work with host Paolo Ballesteros and judges Jiggly Caliente and Kaladkaren were announced in the "Meet The Queens" launch.

Get to know the 12 queens of "Drag Race Philippines" season 1:

Brigiding

Brigiding is one of the most prominent names in the Philippine drag scene. She is known for her extravagant looks and show-stopping performances and has been featured in Pride parades and drag events both in the Philippines and abroad. She is also one of the founders of Drag Playhouse PH, a local drag content and entertainment provider.

Corazon

A crowned pageant queen with several titles, Corazon has jumped from one beauty contest to another competing in both male bikini contests and provincial Miss Gay events and talent shows. In addition to drag, Corazon is a makeup artist and a designer; creating looks for fellow drag and beauty queens alike.

Eva Le Queen

Eva Le Queen worked as an OFW in Singapore for eight years before giving up her corporate profession to follow her dream of becoming a drag artist. During the day she would work corporate, but at night she worked as a drag queen. Eva won 1st runner-up in Singapore's Drag It Out All-Stars competition, only four months after she started doing drag. Eva’s drag is inspired by literary and cinematic villains. Her strengths are in being both a comedy queen and her looks. Eva is a resident queen at Nectar Nightclub and is also one of the founders of Drag Playhouse PH.

Gigi Era

Gigi Era is the Diva from Down Under. Hailing from Melbourne, she is popular in the Australian drag scene for her death-defying stunts and fabulous real hair wigs. Gigi was a former dancer and airplane cabin crew member based out of Dubai. She is now back in the Philippines representing her hometown, Davao.

Lady Morgana

A proud Davao Queen who has been doing drag for more than 15 years, Lady Morgana is a true classic drag queen. With her spider lashes, high brows, creative wigs, and out-of-the-box costumes, Lady Morgana is known for her comedic and hosting skills, always making sure that her performances are sprinkled with love, laughter, and feelings. She works as a financial advisor during the day.

Marina Summers

Marina Summers is a fierce tropical queen known for her fish looks, hot body, exceptional dancing, and all-around performances. Her drag name stems from her love for the beach. Marina left her bucolic hometown of Nueva Vizcaya and moved to Manila to create content for one of the biggest film companies in the country. She began performing as a drag queen in 2019 and recently released her debut single "I Have Arrived" on Spotify and iTunes. She performs regularly at Nectar Nightclub and is another one of the founders of Drag Playhouse PH.

Minty Fresh

Minty Fresh serves looks that kill all day, every day. She is a model, designer, pop singer, make-up artist, and performer. A staunch supporter of LGBTQIA+ rights, she slays the stage weekly at Nectar Nightclub. Ariana Grande reposted Minty’s Lipsync performance on her Instagram story as she led hundreds of thousands of people in an election sortie in Manila.

Precious Paula Nicole

Precious Paula Nicole is one of the most known Filipino drag queens, having been in the drag scene for more than 11 years. She is a professional dancer and is also known for her comedy shticks and impersonation of divas such as Mariah Carey, Beyonce and Regine Velasquez. A star performer at O Bar, the premier drag club in the Philippines, she is a mother to a host of other popular drag queens.

Prince

Prince is known on social media for her make-up transformations. Before joining "Drag Race Philippines," Prince was a social media strategist and is relatively new to the Philippine drag scene. Prince’s drag is heavily-influenced by sci-fi and anime and believes that “extraterrestrial” looks have a space in Philippine drag. Prince is also one of the co-founders of Drag Playhouse PH. Aside from doing drag, she manages her own make-up and merchandise line.

Turing

Turing has been a professional drag artist for more than seven years, performing in O Bar. A Broadway fan and a theater kid who used to be a cheerleader in college, Turing is known in the drag scene as a fierce dancer and a lip-sync slayer. She has openly discussed how drag has made her feel more comfortable in her skin, and is a strong advocate for body positivity.

Viñas DeLuxe

Viñas DeLuxe is a triple threat and an all-in-one package. She started doing drag while at university with a background in theater that helped harness her sharp wit, performance skills, and knack for comedy. Viñas DeLuxe owns a wig business and has built a strong social media presence. She is also in a drag group called the Divine Divas, who gained popularity during the pandemic, mounting digital performances and live streams worldwide.

Xilhouete

Xilhouete is respected in the drag scene in Manila. She is the creative director and one of the owners of Nectar Nightclub. Xilhouete is considered a drag mother of many queens, especially those who are regular performers at Nectar. An entrepreneur, director, and artist, Xilhouete advocates for the legacy of the drag queens who have paved the way.

"Drag Race Philippines" is set to air on Wednesdays starting August 17 at Wow Presents Plus, Discovery Plus, and HBO Go, while the Untucked episode will air on Fridays starting August 19.

The Emmy Award-winning show has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens like Ongina (Season 1 and All Stars 5), Manila Luzon (Season 3 and All Stars 1 and 4), Jiggly Caliente (Season 4 and All Stars 6), Phi Phi O’Hara (Season 4 and All Stars 2), Vivienne Pinay (Season 5), and Rock M. Sakura (Season 12) in the US franchise.

Other franchises have also featured Filipino drag queens like Jaja and Mocha Diva for seasons 1 and 2, respectively of "Drag Race Thailand," and Kyne, Stephanie Prince, and Kimmy Couture for Canada’s "Drag Race" seasons 1, 2, and 3 respectively.

WATCH THE MEET THE QUEENS VIDEO HERE: