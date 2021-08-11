MANILA – Sharon Cuneta on Wednesday took a pause from posting social media updates about her latest movie “Revirginized” to reflect on the current state of the nation amid the COVID-19 crisis.

On Twitter and Instagram, Cuneta first asked her followers and supporters how they have been doing after Metro Manila and other parts of the country were once again placed under the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), the strictest form of lockdown during the pandemic.

“I cannot imagine what those of you who have lost your jobs and all of you who are struggling…especially lahat po kayong mga kababayan kong nagugutom ngayon,” she said.

Cuneta said she is “wracking my brain” trying to think of how she, her fellow celebrities and other more fortunate people can help those in need.

“Please pray with me so that the Holy Spirit may give me ideas that will work. Also, you are most welcome to make suggestions, not just for the duration of the ECQ, but hanggang maayos ang pag-handle ng COVID crisis na ito sa ating bansa,” she said.

The screen veteran also called on “wealthy individuals and corporations who prefer to be anonymous but are very willing to make suggestions to help for the long-term.”

“We must help those who have skills to be able to use and earn from them,” she said.

Cuneta believes now is a perfect time for ordinary citizens to come together and help one another “when the help we need is not coming.”

To end her post, she said: “This is the time to obey God’s command: Love one another. Thank you so much, everyone! May God bless us all and give us wisdom.”