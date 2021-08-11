Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Fumiya Sankai is honored to be part of the list of 100 Respectable Japanese released by Newsweek Japan.

The list includes various Japanese personalities from an immunologist to kabuki actors and YouTubers.

In an interview on Star Magic's Inside News on Tuesday, Sankai admitted that he didn't expect the recognition and credits the support of his Filipino fans.

"Thank you so much. Maraming salamat. It's like the most respectable Japanese in the world, 100. They're Japanese but they influenced the outside world, parang ganoon," Sankai said.

"I didn't expect that. I am so happy talaga. At the same time I really appreciate all Filipinos. Kasi if Filipinos are not supporting me, I'm not here, di ba?" he added.

According to Sankai, one of his idols, the late Japanese comedian Ken Shimura, is also part of the list.

Sankai, who is now in Japan, hopes to meet his Pinoy fans again after the pandemic.

Sankai first rose to fame with FumiShun Base, where he shared vlogs about discovering Filipino culture. Sankai has more than 2.2 million subscribers on YouTube.

He later on became a fan-favorite when he joined “Pinoy Big Brother,” and went on to star in ABS-CBN shows and movies.

Sankai also invited his fans to watch his live streams on Kumu every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 8 p.m.