Kris Aquino greets mystery man a happy birthday

MANILA – Kris Aquino has revealed that she currently has a special someone in her life, although the former Kapamilya TV host refused to identify him.

On Instagram early Wednesday, Aquino shared a post that reads: “Thank you for coming into my life… Happy birthday!”

In the caption, Aquino said she thought long and hard whether to upload the birthday greeting since she is aware that it will only lead to speculations.

Nonetheless, she still decided to make the post, noting that “he really did come when my grief was unbearable; he continues to give me unselfish support & comfort; he’s been around for all my ups and downs, health woes, and tears.”

Aquino also said her son Bimby approves of him and most importantly, he makes her feel “taken care of, secure and safe.”

“So he is deserving of this birthday greeting that all of you are now seeing (care bears na kung anong iisipin ninyo) BECAUSE for me he is #special,” she said.

When Aquino turned 50 years old last February, Bimby said in Erich Gonzales’ vlog that his wish for his mom is simply "for her to be happy in everything.”

When Gonzales prodded if he’s okay if his mom would have a love life, Bimby was straightforward in saying, “Okay lang.”

“If it makes her happy, then I’m happy. Simple lang ang buhay. Just be happy for the person who’s happy,” he said.