‘If it makes her happy’: Bimby won’t object if mom Kris has a boyfriend

MANILA – James Aquino Yap Jr., more popularly known as Bimby, has shared his birthday wish for his mom Kris Aquino, who turned 50 years old on February 14.

In a conversation with Erich Gonzales for her vlog, Bimby said his wish for his mom is simply "for her to be happy in everything.”

When Gonzales prodded if he’s okay if his mom would have a love life, Bimby was straightforward in saying, “Okay lang.”

“If it makes her happy, then I’m happy. Simple lang ang buhay. Just be happy for the person who’s happy,” he said.

After their quick catch up, Gonzales and Bimby then surprised the sleeping Aquino when the clock stroke 12.

“I woke up, she woke me up. But because it’s my birthday and I love her and she made effort, I woke up. We missed her,” Aquino said in Gonzales’ vlog.

“Ilang years na nating hindi nami-miss ang special occasions in our lives, pandemic or no pandemic,” she added, stressing how special Gonzales is for their family.

While Aquino refused to reveal what she hopes for now that she’s 50, Gonzales was more than ecstatic to share that she wishes nothing but good health and good heart for Aquino on her birthday.

Gonzales also thanked Aquino for being a constant person in her life.

“To Ate Kris, happy happy birthday. Thank you for being such a good friend, sister and sometimes stage mother. You know I love you very much. You can always count on me kahit ano pa man iyan. I’m always gonna be here for you, Bimb and Kuya Josh. Cheers, golden girl,” she said.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Aquino has been vocal about her love for Gonzales and also for Kim Chiu. She values the relationship that she has established with the two and for that, she vowed to do anything for them.

In a past interview, Aquino said: “I will fight and I will really make sure to do everything for Kim Chiu and Erich. Ganun ang pagmamahal ko sa dalawa. Sila pa ang concerned parati. Itong dalawang ito, may naitanim pala talaga ako with them.”

Related video: