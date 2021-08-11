Heaven Peralejo and Barbie Imperial were co-stars in the ABS-CBN series ‘Bagong Umaga,’ which concluded in April. Instagram: @heavenperalejo

MANILA — Heaven Peralejo has been cast in the lead role of the upcoming romantic comedy series “Pasabuy,” replacing previously announced actress Barbie Imperial.

Peralejo will star opposite fellow “Pinoy Big Brother” graduate Gino Roque in the Xian Lim-helmed series, which started its 10-day quarantined filming in Batangas this week.

Imperial was “released from the show due to personal issues,” producer WeTV announced. “Barbie had already taken part in pre-production activities -- including announcements on social media, and the initial script-reading with Gino, Xian and the rest of the cast -- when the change was made.”

Star Magic, the talent agency of both Peralejo and Imperial, declined a request for comment.

Peralejo and Imperial were only recently co-stars in the ABS-CBN afternoon drama “Bagong Umaga,” which concluded in April.

Heaven Peralejo and Gino Roque co-star in the upcoming WeTV series ‘Pasabuy.’ WeTV

The 10-part “Pasabuy,” which was also written by Lim, centers on the blooming romance between Anna (Peralejo), a young executive, and John (Roque), an artist, who meet through a “pasabuy” community chatroom during the pandemic.

Bonding over quarantine lifestyle trends and finding comfort in each other, Anna and John must then navigate sustaining their relationship beyond the lockdown.

Joining Peralejo and Roque in the cast are Ella Cayabyab, MJ Cayabyab, Ralph Malibunas, and Gail Banawis, Kim Perez, and TikTok star Nana Silayro, with a special appearance from rock band I Belong To The Zoo.

“Pasabuy’s” release date has yet to be announced.

