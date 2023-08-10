Photos from Alain Mamangun and Mike Apolo as posted on Jugs Jugueta’s Instagram account

MANILA – “It’s Showtime!” hosts have transformed into Marvel superheroes -- thanks to the impressive editing skills of Alain Mamangun and Mike Apolo -- which delighted many netizens.

On Thursday, Jugs Jugueta released digital edits of Avenger characters, replacing the original characters with the noontime program hosts’ faces.

Mainstay host and comedian Vice Ganda turned into Emma Frost, while Anne Curtis appeared as Black Widow. Karylle and Kim Chiu, on the other hand, became Scarlet Witch and Captain Marvel, respectively.

Amy Perez transformed into Peggy Carter, while Jackie Gonzaga was Gamora. Cianne Dominguez was also included as She Hulk.

Comedians MC and Lassy also had their versions: transforming into Doctor Strange and Loki, accordingly.

The “Showtime” boys also looked fit as their respective characters with Vhong Navarro becoming Spider-Man, Jhong Hilario as Iron Man, and Ion Perez as Captain America.

Completing the Marvel superheroes were Jugueta as Hulk, Teddy Corpuz as Hawkeye, Ryan Bang as Thor, and Ogie Alcasid as Ant Man.

The hosts appreciated the digital arts with Karylle feeling nostalgic of “Showtime’s” past segment “Sine Mo ‘To.”

“Kailan ang showing? nakakamiss sine mo to haha,” she said in the comment section.