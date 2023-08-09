All-Filipino pop group HORI7ON explored their youthful side with their debut album 'Friend-SHIP,' along with their title track 'SIX7EEN.' Handout photo.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, leader Vinci Malizon explained that the album's title is a wordplay to embody their bond as a group and their fandom, Anchors.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, leader Vinci Malizon explained that the album's title is a wordplay to embody their bond as a group and their fandom, Anchors.

"Having a bunch of young boys and boys in the group, I think it's definitely an influence na magbigay kami ng youthful vibes do'n sa first album namin and it also shows the friendship that we've made throughout the almost a year together," Malizon said.

"I think 'yun 'yung isa sa nagpapatatag sa chemistry namin and, of course, 'yung wordplay with SHIP, which is, you know, all for our Anchors or fans who always supports us," he added.

Maknae Marcus Cabais added that with "Friend-SHIP," they also want to showcase the group's diversity.

"There's so many songs in the album, but almost every song is really different from one another. Pretty much the entire album really shows different sides of HORI7ON. Like, one song is happy, one song is dark, one song is for that, for this and it's just really good because I think us, HORI7ON, is really dynamic," Cabais said.

"All seven of us kind of have our own strength and our own style and concepts. Which is definitely something that we got to apply in the album itself. That's why all the songs are made for any listener which is really nice," he added.

Winston Pineda also explained why they chose "SIX7EEN" as the lead single.



"'Six' symbolizes a perfect hexagonal skill set and combined with 'teen' from teenager to show our full energy and effort and as we feel like 16, we wanted to convey the message of what we want to do, what our heart tells us to do, and of course, enjoy the day," he said.

"It's all about enjoying being young again," Malizon added. "And I mean, we have two members (Cabais and Jeromy Batac) who haven't been 16, but they're asking us, what does it feel like to be 16? You know, it's fun to be 16 because it's like the middle of being super young and almost being an adult."

"You're like an adult but you're not that young. So we can have fun but not too much fun. Which is the right amount of fun," he added.

Cabais shared that they learned a lot from working on the track "Meteor," a collaboration with Noa of TFN.

"We got to learn so much from Noa too, especially for our rappers in the group because Noa is a rapper... He was giving tips. That's why I think we really improved," he said.

Malizon added that it was a new experience with them as they are used to work with Bull$EyE.

"It was definitely a different vibe in the studio because we usually work with mentor Bull$EyE with the songs. So, now that we have Noa in the studio, it was a different feel but it definitely gave and brought out other feelings like sa kanta kasi parang iba 'yung atmosphere with him. And I think, I like the song, we love the song. It's a good song and I think it starts the album really great," he said.

HORI7ON, meanwhile, wanted to show their chill side with "Birthday" and "How You Feel" featuring Haeun of Lapillus.

"I think this is the song that is really just all about party, fun. And I think out of all the songs, this is like, me and Jeromy can really relate to this because it's all just like going crazy," , Cabais said.

"We're like showing how every day is our birthday. Every day, we do whatever we want. And of course, we also performed this, right? For our show. And the Anchors got to see our performance. The choreo was really great. Everything about it was fun.

"It's like 3 maknaes and we got to really show our youthful energy throughout the entire song. It was like 'How You Feel' was really made for us three. We were really comfortable with performing but at the same time, the song was kinda retro."

Meanwhile, the Filipino song "Mama" serves as a love letter to their loved ones in the Philippines.

"I think kasi given the fact na malayo kami sa parents namin, we wanted to make a song that resonated with them. 'Yung mapapaiyak sila … Gusto namin silang bigyan ng munting surprise gift na 'we have a song for you, our mama.’ And yeah, hope they like that. Because we actually helped with making the lyrics for it. So I think it's a very special song in the album that anyone can relate to," Malizon said.

"Meron din po akong i-share po. Isa rin po kami sa tumulong sumulat sa 'Mama,' parang halos po kami nagpapatugtog ng nakakaiyak na song para madamdam talaga namin at sobrang na miss talaga namin ang mga mahal namin sa buhay namin," Kim Ng added.

Some HORI7ON members showed a different side in "Death or Paradise," which showcases a dark yet groovy side of the group.

"I mean, we wanted to also show a side that is not usually seen with HORI7ON. Because, you know, considering the age and all, and the concept and the image, I think we can't do that as a whole. So, it's so fun that as a unit, we still get to do what we wanted to do and express it as a group," Malizon said.

Other tracks available on the physical album are "Bonnie and Clyde" and "Light Way" with Leo and Noa of TFN, respectively.

"I was so happy when I found out that my solo song was gonna be 'Light Way.' It felt like that song was really suited for me. It was cute, it was happy, and of course the lyrics as well. I could really relate to it. It's about me finally so close to the dream that I've been trying to achieve for so long," Cabais said.

"I'm so lucky that I got to have Noa to be with me through the song. His rap and my vocal were good mix for the song so, I hope that the Anchors can listen to it. It's really an inspiring song and cute at the same time, he added.

The group also has collaborations with former "Dream Maker contestants such as "틈" with Jom Aceron, "Like a Fiction" with Macky Tuason, "Ready to Burn" with Thad Sune, and "Silhouette" with Wilson Budoy, and "Cost" with Josh Labing-isa.

"It speaks about the passion you have, the burning passion you have. And you're just ready to release it. I think it's a good workout song. Like I'm ready to burn calories. It's like motivation. It pumps you up and I hope people like it very much. I had a great time recording it," Malizon said of their collaboration with Sune.

"It was really fun and that song is so loud. And so, natatawa rin po ko sa ginagawa ng fans na ginagawa ng edit. Delirious. Natuwa po ako na si Josh L. 'yung ka-collaborate ko kasi magaling din po siyang singer. Ang saya ko po sa collaboration," Yton said of "Cost."

Malizon hopes that fans would enjoy their life with "Friend-SHIP."

"Given the name 'Friend-SHIP,' we want to show our chemistry as a group for our first album. We wanted to show what we worked on for a hundred days and more to come na 'yung pinaghirapan namin, mapakita namin together. And also 'yung youthful energy with 'SIX7EEN'.' Of course, that's what we wanted to show," he said.

"Being young is something you'll never feel again. So yeah, when it's done, it's done. It's about that, enjoying the moment and showing the different sides of HORI7ON. And I think moving forward, there's still more to unpack because of course this isn't the end. They only go forward."

