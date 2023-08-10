Home  >  Entertainment

Cristine Reyes, Empoy Marquez to star in new movie 'Kidnap For Romance'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 10 2023 11:33 AM

MANILA -- Cristine Reyes and Empoy Marquez are teaming up in the upcoming romantic-comedy film "Kidnap For Romance."

In their respective social media accounts on Wednesday, Reyes and Marquez uploaded the poster of their movie, which will open in cinemas on September 6. 

Produced by Viva Films, the movie is directed by Victor Kaiba Villanueva.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"Kidnapping lang, walang FEELINGS! Ito na ang tambalang di mo kakayanin! The secret is out. Nahanap na niya ang the one," the caption read.

Joining Reyes and Marquez are Nikko Natividad, Boboy Garrovillo, Yayo Aguila, Jeric Raval, and many more. 

