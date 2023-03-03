Alessandra de Rossi, Empoy reunite for new movie

MANILA -- Six years after their 2017 box-office hit "Kita Kita," Alessandra de Rossi and Empoy Marquez are set to reunite in the new film "Walang KaParis."



This was announced Friday as Prime Video released the teaser key art for "Walang KaParis."

Directed by Sigrid Andrea Bernardo who also helmed "Kita Kita," the Amazon original movie tells the story of Jojo (Marquez), a Filipino artist based in Paris who has had many lovers, but constantly finds himself desperate to fill the chasm in his life occupied by the mysterious muse of his paintings.

For years, his heart is held captive by a woman with no name and no history. Like a compass, he looks for her in every girl he meets, hoping she will be “the one.” '

One day, a woman named Marie (De Rossi) walks up to him and claims to be the subject of his paintings.

Produced by Spring Films and Viva Films, "Walang KaParis" is a play on the story’s setting, one of the most romantic places in the world, Paris.

OPM singer KZ Tandingan recorded the original soundtrack for the new film.

“A few weeks after Prime Video debuted its first Filipino Amazon Original '10 Little Mistresses,' we are thrilled to bring another quality Filipino movie to global audiences with 'Walang KaParis,'” said David Simonsen, director of Prime Video, Southeast Asia.

“We’re always on the lookout for great stories that are uniquely local and highly enjoyable, and we’re excited to work with more Filipino talents to bring diverse stories to Prime Video members in the Philippines and across the globe,” he added.

"Walang KaParis" will be available for streaming exclusively on Prime Video starting March 23 in 240 countries and territories worldwide, alongside "Kita Kita."

