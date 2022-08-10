Rita Ora and Taika Waititi are now married: report

Photo from Rita Ora's Instagram account.

British singer Rita Ora and New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi have tied the knot, a report recently confirmed.

The Sun on Monday reported that the two had an intimated wedding in London.

“It was a really intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there. Their nearest and dearest can see how madly in love they are," a source told The Sun.

“Despite living in the spotlight, Rita is determined to keep the relationship as private as possible and didn’t want to make a big song and dance about the wedding. A big, showbiz-style bash is planned to celebrate, but don’t expect to see it being flogged to the highest-bidding magazine," it added.

Ora rose to fame in 20112 for being featured in DJ Fresh's single, "Hot Right Now." Meanwhile, Waititi has a Grammy award for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media and an Oscar award for Best Adapted Screenplay, both for "Jojo Rabbit."

