WATCH: Star Music drops music video of Kylie Echarri's 'Dyosa'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 10 2021 12:03 PM

MANILA -- The music video of singer-actor Kyle Echarri's single "Dyosa" is now out on the official YouTube page of ABS-CBN's Star Music.

"Dyosa" was composed by Echarri and produced by Jay R and is part of Echarri's second full-length album "New Views." 

The album also includes “Liligawan Na Kita,” a writing collaboration between Echarri and his fellow Gold Squad stars Seth Fedelin and Andrea Brillantes. 

Best known for the hit daytime series "Kadenang Ginto," Echarri started his showbiz career as a contestant on the second season of “The Voice Kids” in 2015, where he finished in the Top 6.

Currently, Echarri is one of the stars of the ABS-CBN series "Huwag Kang Mangamba" with Brillantes, Fedelin and his onscreen partner, Francine Diaz.

