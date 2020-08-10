Julia Barretto on living independently: 'It has changed me'

MANILA – Coronavirus-induced quarantines may be tough on anybody, but Julia Barretto is taking this opportunity to know herself a little bit more, especially now that she’s already living independently.

In an interview with Toni Gonzaga for “I Feel U,” Barretto shared that she’s adjusted well to living alone although it wasn’t easy in the beginning.

“It was such a big adjustment but after a while, mas naninibago na ako every time I step out of the house. I am slowly enjoying working from home. I’m super sanay na sa bahay. Mas nakakatakot na talagang lumabas,” she said.

Barretto said it also helps that her new place is just a few steps away from the house of her mother Marjorie.

“Actually nung una, I didn’t know how to handle my money and si mommy 'yung nagturo sa akin na good investment 'yung mga lupa. 'Yung mga una-una, years ago, siya 'yung nagsabi na, ‘Get a lot na.’ Luckily, merong lot na nasa tapat lang talaga ng house niya. I still feel really safe,” she said.

Saying living independently has so far been a good experience, Barretto said: “It has really changed me. It has made me very independent and I learned to do things on my own so early in my life.”

According to Barretto, she feels blessed because she was able to have that freedom to create the home that she wants for herself.

When asked to describe her home, the actress said: “It’s a place of calm. 'Yun ang home ko talaga, my safe haven. When I am inside, wala nang makaka-penetrate sa energy ko sa loob.”

It was in 2017 when Marjorie first shared on social media that Barretto’s property was already under construction.

The house was completed in two years’ time and Barretto officially moved into her own place in late 2019.