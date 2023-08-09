Marco Gallo and Heaven Peralejo

MANILA -- Who would have thought that former "Pinoy Big Brother” teen housemates would end up as a breakout love team that would have successful projects both on TV and also on the big screen?

But whatever status the “relationship” of Marco Gallo and Heaven Peralejo is into right now, she wants to keep it private even if fans see something special between the two stars.

“Whatever we post on social media, that’s for everybody,” Peralejo told ABS-CBN News. “But the status itself, whatever we’re into right now, I’d rather keep it to ourselves. That’s my take.”

Although they were both introduced in “Pinoy Big Brother” Lucky Season 7 in 2016, Gallo and Peralejo were never paired then.

Even when they started taping for “The Rain in España,” the bestselling Wattpad novel created by Gwy Saludes that was turned into a widely-followed series on Viva One early this year, they were not initially a love team. The success of the pilot episode came out really surprising even for Gallo and Peralejo, that they were readily tagged as “MarVen” a combination of their first names.

Now, after their TV series, the MarVen pair is making their big-screen debut in the romantic comedy, “The Ship Show,” with Jason Paul Laxamana at the helm.

“Our love team is a door. A beautiful door,” Peralejo said.

“One of the perks of being in a love team, your partner knows how you move and your attitude,” she explained. “Eventually, I know I’m going to have a project of my own and the same goes for Marco.

“Hopefully, fans of our love team will still continue to support us and our respective careers. If he will be paired with other artists, I will accept that. If I will become a solo artist again, I will not mind.”

In “The Ship Show,” the stars are taking their partnership to the next level. “We were able to talk in between takes,” Gallo shared. “We discussed what was needed to be discussed.

“We’ve had petty misunderstandings, but we were able to iron out whatever it was and worked again harmoniously.

“I realized that Heaven was a whole new different person the whole time we were shooting,” Gallo said. “I didn’t know about her then. You just find this person whom you didn’t see coming in a good way.”

Peralejo noticed Gallo is a “different guy” this time around than when she first met him six years ago. “He was still so young then, but he’s so manly now,” she said. “I’m so happy for him that he’s so passionate with his work, his craft and the people he works with.”

