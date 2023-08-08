Heaven Peralejo still on a high after FAMAS nomination

Heaven Peralejo and Marco Gallo. MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — At the premiere of their project "The Ship Show," actress Heaven Peralejo was in high spirits after the Best Actress nomination she received from FAMAS.

The award-giving body, which will hold its ceremony this weekend, gave a nod to Peralejo's acting chops in the MMFF movie "Nanahimik ang Gabi."

"Matalo, manalo ako, okay naman ako. Sobrang happy ko to be recognized by FAMAS. And to be nominated alongside actresses na hinahangaan ko. I'm really happy," she said.

Heaven is up against Janine Gutierrez (Ngayon Kaya), Nadine Lustre (Greed), and veteran actressses Liza Lorena (Family Matters) and Sheila Francisco (Leonor Will Never Die).

At the moment, Heaven is on a roll with projects with love team partner Marco Gallo and both are slated to shoot another movie this September.