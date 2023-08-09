Jake Ejercito not keen on new romantic relationship

Jake Ejercito. ABS-CBN PR

MANILA – Jake Ejercito is not enthusiastic about seeking a new romantic relationship, as his main focus remains on his career and providing a stable future for his daughter Ellie.

Following the signing of his network contract, Ejercito mentioned during an interview with ABS-CBN News that his commitments as an actor and a father already occupy a significant part of his schedule.

“With work pa lang and being a father, medyo mahirap na to manage my time lately. I am still trying to get used to it,” he said.

“Of course, being a dad is a full time job but luckily, given our set-up, I have a great co-parent with Andi (Eigenmann). So kahit paano, nahahati 'yung pagiging parent. Kung naghahanap ba ako? As of now, no. My priority is my daughter and my work.”

Ejercito said he already feels fortunate that he gets to spend time with his daughter when he is not working.

“Kasi 'yung set-up namin, most of the time she’s with her mom sa Siargao. So parang sine-schedule na lang namin na kapag hindi ako masyadong busy, that’s when she stays with me,” he said.

When asked how being father affected him as an actor, Ejercito said: “Ellie quite naturally is my number one inspiration. Everything is for her. I am doing this for her.”

Regarding why people appear to hold affection for him despite his previous entanglements in controversies, Ejercito clarified that he hadn't deliberately made an effort to avoid appearing negative in the eyes of the public.

“On my part, it wasn’t a conscious effort not to look bad in public. Ang sa akin lang nung time na 'yun, my main concern was my daughter. As far as I am concerned, personally wala naman akong ibang tinapakan during that time. I was just being a dad to my daughter. So, however the public reacted to it or however they took it, it wasn’t under my control.”

