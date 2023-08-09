Jake Ejercito signs new contract with ABS-CBN

Jake Ejercito renews contract with ABS-CBN. Shiela Reyes, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Jake Ejercito remains loyal to ABS-CBN as he recently inked another contract with the Kapamilya network.

Ejercito said he feels really grateful for this opportunity because it means that he enjoys the trust of his ABS-CBN bosses.

“It means the world to me kasi ang ibig sabihin niyan, may confidence and trust sa akin 'yung mga bosses. For me naman talaga, wala naman ibang option para sa akin, Kapamilya network lang. So I am deeply honored na na-offer-an ako ng network contract,” he said.

With the number of opportunities that have come his way since entering the entertainment industry amid the pandemic, Ejercito said this reaffirms his decision to pursue acting as the correct path.

When asked if he has already overcome the pressure of being the son of his Laarni Enriquez and Joseph Estrada, who were both from showbiz, he said: “I guess it’s safe to say na mas kalma na, but it will always be there.”

“Apilyido ko iyan eh so I will always be associated to my parents. But ngayon, parang kino-consider ko siya as a good kind of pressure. Pressure to do my best every time,” he said.

Currently, Ejercito emphasized his resolve to excel as an actor, driven by the goal of securing a bright future for his daughter Ellie.

“Ellie quite naturally is my number one inspiration. Everything is for her. I am doing this for her.”