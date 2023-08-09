Actor-politician Arjo Atayde attended the premiere of his film "Topakk" at the 76th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland.

Photos of Atayde, the film's director Richard Somes and the rest of "Topakk," team at the event were shared on social media by Star Magic.

"The 'Topakk' squad on the day of the action thriller’s premiere at the 76th Locarno Festival in Switzerland! Here is Star Magic’s Arjo Atayde and Enchong Dee with Richard Somes, the action thriller’s director; Pablo Guisa, the head of the Fantastic Pavilion in Cannes; and the rest of the 'Topakk' team! FYI - the film was previously screened at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival," the post read.

Videos of Atayde and Dee talking about the action thriller movie at the La Sala Theater were also uploaded.

Also part of the "Topakk" team who attended the international screening were Atayde's parents Sylvia Sanchez and Art Atayde, representing Nathan Studios, the company that produced the film.



