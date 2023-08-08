Arjo Atayde in ‘Topakk’

MANILA -- Arjo Atayde will be flying to Switzerland to attend the premiere of his film “Topakk” at the 76th Locarno Film Festival.

Atayde’s trip is also an official function as he is set to represent the country and the House of Representatives in the hopes of gaining more knowledge on current trends in filmmaking by participating in seminars and talks during the festival.

The award-winning actor will lead Nathan Studios, the company that produced the film “Topakk,” in meetings with independent producers to learn new methods to integrate into the country’s creative industry.

“It is my responsibility to help expose the Filipino film industry to beautiful locations while exploring the possibility of future collaborations with international actors and producers,” said Atayde, who is the vice chairman of the House Committee on Creative Industries.

Set to premiere at Locarno, "Topakk," whose international title is "Trigger, "is a gripping narrative exploring the life of a man battling post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The protagonist, Miguel, portrayed by Atayde, is a discharged military man who finds himself in a different kind of war when a drug peddler seeks his protection against a vigilante death squad.

Richard Somes, who directed and co-wrote "Topakk" with Jim Flores and Will Fredo, was inspired by 1980s action films like "Commando" and "First Blood."

When asked about the characters of the movie, Somes said it was based on real people he met in the country, many of whom were security guards who once aspired to be decorated soldiers but are now merely trying to survive.

The film also stars Sid Lucero, Enchong Dee, Kokoy De Santos, and Paolo Paraiso. Julia Montes plays a street-smart woman who has seen it all.

"Topakk" was already acknowledged at Cannes' Marché du Film Fantastic Pavilion, marking a milestone for Filipino cinema. The film, which is supported by the Canadian-based production company Raven Banner Entertainment, is being picked up for global sales and film market distribution worldwide.