MANILA – Kapamilya actress Julia Montes is not rushing anything in her relationship with Coco Martin despite admitting their long-rumored romance.

In an interview with PUSH, Montes she is just enjoying the blessings they have been receiving.

“No rush with everything basta focused on what blessing na binigay ngayon for this year, for whatever moment na nandidito ngayon. 'Yun lang,” she said during the Avignon Clinic Ball.

The actress added that she wants to enjoy their journey first.

“Happy lang ako sa life. Siguro masasabi ko lahat ng nangyayari po sa buhay ko, never kong ine-expect and never kong ini-imagine na ganun ‘yung mangyayari when it comes to… in general, lahat, sa work, sa life, lahat ng mga dini-dreams ko, more than pa sa mga nangyayari. Super thankful and I’m very happy talaga,” she said.

Last May, Martin confirmed that they are in a 12-year relationship much to the delight of their fans who had long been waiting for the announcement.

Montes cited their faith as an important part of their relationship.

“Kung ano po ‘yung posisyon namin, or narating namin ngayon, blessed kami. And never kasing nawala sa center si God so parang lahat ng nangyayaring good stuff, si God ang gumawa noon,” she said.

Martin and Montes were first paired onscreen in the 2012 teleserye “Walang Hanggan,” and went on to co-star in several other projects, including “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” which concluded in August 2022.

