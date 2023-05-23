Coco Martin, Julia Montes prefer to keep relationship private

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — After years of speculation, long-time screen partners Coco Martin and Julia Montes have confirmed being in a relationship.

The couple explained their preference to keep their personal life private, in the process confirming their long-rumored romance, in an interview with ABS-CBN News’ MJ Felipe.

Martin and Montes were asked about their “date” during the special screening of the series “Unbreak My Heart,” which is co-produced by the same unit that produces the actor’s ongoing “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo.”

The two arrived together at the red-carpet event last Sunday, May 21.

“Hindi naman na kami mga bata. Kung ano siguro ‘yung nakikita, iniisip ng mga tao, iyon na ‘yun. Masarap kasi na pribado ‘yung buhay. Tahimik. Walang mga isyu. Ito, masaya kami,” Martin said.

Montes cited their faith as an important part of their relationship.

“Kung ano po ‘yung posisyon namin, or narating namin ngayon, blessed kami. And never kasing nawala sa center si God so parang lahat ng nangyayaring good stuff, si God ang gumawa noon,” she said.

Martin and Montes were first paired onscreen in the 2012 teleserye “Walang Hanggan,” and went on to co-star in several other projects. Their most recent is “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” which concluded in August 2022.

“Pareho pa rin gaya ng dati, nilu-look forward namin kapag may project ang isa’t isa, then kapag may pagkakataon, ito, nakakalabas kami, pero nami-maintain namin ‘yung privacy sa buhay namin,” Martin said.

