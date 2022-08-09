Photo from Nicki Minaj's Instagram account.

Trinidadian rapper-songwriter Nicki Minaj is set to receive this year's Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award in the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

In a tweet, it was announced that Minaj will be performing at the event as well and receive the award for her contribution to pop culture.

ATTENTION BARBZ!!! @NICKIMINAJ IS OUR 2022 #VMA VIDEO VANGUARD RECIPIENT 💕



You won’t want to miss her LIVE performance 🎀 Sunday, August 28 at 8p on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/tB0SCIQuLR — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 8, 2022

Minaj is currently nominated for Best Hip Hop song for "Do We Have A Problem?" with Lil Baby. She has 5 VMAs under her belt.

She earlier announced that she is will be dropping her new song "Freaky Girl" on August 12 -- her fifth single since announcing her comeback this year. She earlier released "We Go Up" with American rapper Fivio Foreign, "Blick Blick" with Coi Leray, "Bussin" with American rapper Lil Baby and “Do We Have A Problem.”

Minaj rose to fame in 2010 with her debut album “Pink Friday” with the hit single “Super Bass.” She is also known for her songs “Roman Holiday,” “Anaconda,” “Pound The Alarm,” and “Moment 4 Life.”

