The cast and creative of ‘Mars Ravelo’s Darna’ attend the red-carpet media launch of the ABS-CBN series leading up to its August 15 premiere. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News
MANILA — The cast of “Mars Ravelo’s Darna,” led by Jane de Leon and Janella Salvador, walked the red carpet on Monday as ABS-CBN finally launched its TV adaptation of the Mars Ravelo character.
De Leon, who portrays the title character, was the lone cast member who wore white, with the rest, plus the directors, donning black.
Salvador, who plays Darna’s nemesis Valentina, channeled her serpent-haired character by bringing a pet snake to the red carpet.
Fellow lead stars Joshua Garcia and Zaijian Jaranilla, who play Ding and Brian respectively, joined the media launch remotely. Iza Calzado, who portrays the first Darna and Narda’s mother Leonor, was meanwhile shown through a recorded message.
Cast members who took the stage included Rio Locsin, Paolo Gumabao, Simon Ibarra, Young JV, Zeppi Borromeo, Marvin Yap, Yogo Singh, LA Santos, Joj Agpangan, Mark Manicad, Richard Quan, Dawn Chang, Eric Fructuoso, and Jeffrey Santos.
They were joined by acclaimed filmmaker Chito S. Rono, along with directors Avel Sunpongco and Benedict Mique, who are helming the series. Rex Ravelo, son of Mars Ravelo, also sat alongside the cast and creative team to urge support for the adaptation.
“Mars Ravelo’s Darna” will premiere on August 15 on Kapamilya Channel, TV5, A2Z, Kapamilya Online Live, and iWantTFC.
