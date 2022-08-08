Screenshot from ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel.

MANILA – Despite the non-renewal of ABS-CBN's franchise, actress Jane de Leon remained optimistic about the direction of Darna and her career.

"Actually po, nu’ng kasagsagan ng ABS-CBN nu’ng pinag-uusapan po ’yung sa franchise, nag-Zoom po kami lahat ng mga bosses and ’yung sinabi nga po nila sa’kin na hindi na nga po matutuloy ’yung movie," De Leon said in a press conference Monday, referring to a meeting with ABS-CBN executives in 2020.

"Nu’ng time po na ’yun sinabi ko na, OK po. And then nagtaka po silang lahat parang di raw po ako umiyak.

"Alam ko po kasi na may better plans for me si Lord and alam ko po lahat may reasons.

"Ngayon po, talagang nagpapasalamat po ako sa kanya (Lord) na tuloy na tuloy na."

The "Darna" series will premiere on August 15 on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

Also part of the cast are Iza Calzado as the first Darna and Narda's mother Leonor, Janella Salvador as Valentina, Zaijian Jaranilla as Darna's sidekick Ding, and Joshua Garcia as a cop named Brian.

