MANILA – It looks like Julia Montes is all set for her fight scenes in the top-rating ABS-CBN series “Ang Probinsyano.”

As seen in the new clip Dreamscape Entertainment shared on Monday, Montes aced all her moves as she is shown rehearsing fight scenes with several stuntmen.

“Panoorin ang unang araw ng training ni Julia Montes bilang paghahanda sa kanyang role sa #FPJsAngProbinsyano,” Dreamscape wrote in the caption of its post.

“Ang Probinsyano” will not only mark Montes’ reunion project with Coco Martin but it will also be her television comeback.

Aside from Montes, "Ang Probinsyano" is set to introduce new characters to be played by screen veterans Tommy Abuel, Rosanna Roces, and Vangie Labalan. Marela Torre, Joseph Marco, Michael Flores, Chai Fonacier, and Elora Españo.

"Ang Probinsyano," the TV adaptation of "King of Action" Fernando Poe Jr.'s 1997 movie, is marking its sixth year this September.

It has marked many milestones together over the years, from when it became the country’s consistent No. 1 TV series since 2015 until it migrated fully to digital in July 2020.

Fans continue to watch the action-packed show on Kapamilya Online Live on Facebook and YouTube, where it has repeatedly shattered its own record in terms of live concurrent viewership. In 2020, "Ang Probinsyano" also became the first Pinoy teleserye on the video-streaming site.

Aside from Filipinos, more people worldwide are also able to watch Cardo's story through The Filipino Channel and Netflix, and its airing in Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam, Thailand, and 41 counties in Africa.