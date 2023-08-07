Still from the music video of K-pop group The Boyz's music video for 'Lip Gloss.' Screengrab from video on The Boyz's YouTube channel

K-pop group The Boyz dropped Monday the first installment of its new album, kicking off a lengthy roll-out for the three-part release.

The 11-member act unveiled the six-track "Christmas in August," the first part of its second full-length album titled "Phantasy," along with the music video for single "Lip Gloss."

The video for "Lip Gloss," which runs for a little over six minutes, shows the members vying for the attention of a girl at a beach resort. The latter part focuses on the song's choreography, which the boys perform at a beach party-like setting.

The summery "Lip Gloss" video was filmed in Siargao Island, according to a report by music publication Bandwagon.

As of writing, #THEBOYZ_LIPGLOSS topped the list of Philippine trends on X (formerly Twitter).

The other tracks on "Christmas in August" are "Passion Fruit," "Lighthouse," "Fantasize," "Fire Eyes" and "Fairy Tale."

The Boyz's agency, IST Entertainment, earlier announced that "Phantasy" would be divided into three parts, though it has yet to disclose when the group would put out the remaining installments "Sixth Sense" and "Love Letter."

"Christmas in August" arrived a day after The Boyz concluded the Asian leg of its "Zeneration" tour, which made a stop in the Philippines last July 15.

Debuting in December 2017, The Boyz consists of Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Haknyeon, Sunwoo and Eric.

The group boosted its popularity after winning the reality competition show "Road to Kingdom" in 2020, leading to their participation in the sequel "Kingdom: Legendary War" the following year.

