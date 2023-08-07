The cast of Thai boys' love series "My School President" treated their Filipino supporters with a concert-like fan meeting at the University of the Philippines Diliman University Theater on August 5, 2023. Photo from GMMTV's Twitter account.

MANILA — The cast of Thai boys' love series "My School President" treated their Filipino supporters with a concert-like fan meeting at the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman University Theater on Saturday.

While typical to its middle school setting, "My School President" led by Fourth Nattawat (Gun) and Gemini Norawit (Tinn) used music to capture the audience.

The cast played to their strength and sang "You’ve Got Ma Back" dressed in their school uniforms which was followed by a quiz bee with questions ranging from the show's fun facts to hard knowledge in math and science.

It was followed by a performance of Captain Pheerawit, Prom Theepakon, and Aun Napat of "Smile Please," which was sang in the show by Captain's character Yo to his love interest.

Ford Arun and Mark Pakin serenaded fans with "Come Closer," which was popular for Gun and Tinn's imaginary scene dressed in suit and tie.

Satang Kittiphop also played his song "No One Else Like Me" dedicated to Winny Thanawin's character Win as a way to confess his feelings.

Fans were in for a treat when Fourth and Gemini sang "Hook" which was played during their kilig scenes on the show.

The last part of the fan meeting fired up the crowd with a debate and concluded the show with a performance of "Healing" by the whole cast.

"It's our first time here and it was a very good one. It was a very memorable one. We just love you guys a lot. Thank you all for supporting," Gemini said in their final speech.

"I think that no matter how far we are, the distance between us might be far but I feel your love and support back in Thailand. If I have the chance, I'll come back here again," he added.

"I truly feel the love that you gave to me tonight. Mahal ko kayo. Love you," Fourth ended.

RELATED VIDEO: