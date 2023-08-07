The remains of Olivia (Dolly de Leon) were finally found in the latest episode of "Dirty Linen" aired last August 7, 2023, as the series starts its countdown to the finale. ABS-CBN.

MANILA — The retrieval of Olivia’s (Dolly de Leon) remains boosted the online viewership of “Dirty Linen” to a new record Monday night, leading up to its finale later this month.

The climactic episode, which saw Alexa (Janine Gutierrez) finally finding the remains of her mother, reached a peak viewership of 160,495 on Kapamilya Online Live.

As Lemuel (JC Santos) questioned his loyalty to the Fieros, Pilar (Susan Africa) discovered a recording that might prove Alejandro's (Soliman Cruz) involvement in the death of their loved one.

Lemuel was wounded in the ensuing confrontation with Alejandro. He later found the washing machine where the remains of Olivia had long been hidden. Alexa, with the help of Lemuel, finally discovered the truth, bringing closure as to the circumstances of her mother's death.

With the retrieval of Olivia's body, "Team Resbak," composed of Alexa, Olan (Joel Torre), Lala (Jennica Garcia), and Max (Christian Bables), are one step closer to seeking justice for their loved ones.

Previously, in the 100th episode of the series, Olan and Lala found the remains of their family members.

"Dirty Linen," now down to its last three weeks, airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Jeepney TV, A2Z, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.

