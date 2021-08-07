Photos from James Reid's father Malcolm Reid Instagram account

Uploaded on his personal Instagram account, Malcolm Reid shared videos of his son — actor and musician James Reid — doing diving and gymnastics as a young boy.

In one clip, Malcolm captured James’ first dive, followed by another video in which the actor-singer performed a competitive dive on a springboard.

The Reid patriarch also has a copy of a swimming race between James and his brother, Jack.

But it was the video of James in gymnastics still rings that surprised some netizens. In the clip, the actor flaunted his balancing and flexibility skills at the age of 10.

In an interview Friday, Boy Abunda asked James to share his thoughts on the video.

“It's a great throwback. My dad actually has hours and hours of cam footage when I was kid. I did a lot of different things when I was kid. I did diving. I did gymnastics, golf, football,” James said.

Asked what sport he would join at the Olympic Games, Reid said he sees himself better in swimming.

“Maybe If I was to join the Olympics, it would probably be swimming. You see a lot of videos my dad posted of me swimming as a kid,” he added.

James recently acknowledged that he was stepping back from acting to be hands-on in handling his music label because he wanted to have creative control.

In a conversation with The Juans in their most recent vlog, Reid said he wanted to make the music he likes.

