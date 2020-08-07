‘Please keep praying’: Friends give update on John Regala’s health

MANILA--John Regala had his knee tested, as he continues to receive medical care for health problems, including liver cirrhosis.

According to Chuckie Dreyfus, one of the actors who rushed to help out after the actor's poor health made headlines, Regala had his right knee, which has been causing pain, tested for infection.

The test will determine whether it is safe for doctors to give Regala steroids for joint pain, Dreyfus explained.

In an update, sent Friday, Dreyfus added that Regala's liver, with regards to the cirrhosis, is found to be in stable condition, but that the actor's severe gout is now being monitored.

The day's morning's check-up also, Dreyfus shared, reported only knee pain, with Regala said to have fair appetite, no fever, no cough, no difficulty breathing, no abdominal pain, and no jaundice.

They are currently awaiting the results of the knee test and whether more would be needed for Regala.

Dreyfus wrote in the update, which was also posted on the Instagram account of Nadia Montenegro: "Please keep on praying for John's health and recovery."

Regala made headlines last week after he was found experiencing a dizzy spell while walking in the streets by a food delivery guy.

It was revealed that Regala had been having trouble eating for days, due to complications brought about by liver cirrhosis.

Dreyfus and Montenego were among the celebrities who immediately extended help towards Regala, who has been brought to the National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City.

They have opened a crowdfunding page for Regala, and you can find the link here.

Donations can also be sent to this bank account:

BDO (Joint Account)

Account name: NADINE MARIE INEZ M. PLA / ASTERIA A. AMOYO

Account No: 002030228830