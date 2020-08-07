LOOK: Joseph Marco introduces Russian girlfriend

MANILA -- He sparked up romance rumors when he shared this past week a collection of Polaroid photos of him with a mystery woman and the caption: "You are the one I've waited for."

And it appears actor Joseph Marco had no plans of keeping his fans waiting too long over the identity of the lucky girl, introducing her just two days after his sweet post with a new batch of pictures of them appearing completely smitten with one another.

"At times I would find myself crying with happiness," Marco wrote about his relationship with Russian model Dasha Romanova.

He added: "The moment you walked into my life I found a side of me I never knew I had. A side that would sacrifice everything for your happiness. I’ve never felt so safe and secured like this.

"Now I know that you’re the missing piece I've been trying to find. You bring so much joy and love to my life.

"I always look forward to being home to you and spending time with you. You have the sweetest and most loving heart.

"Thank you for loving me and accepting my love in return.

"I love you today and for all my tomorrows."

Marco first hinted about a new romance when he posted a photo of a woman, whose back was turned to the camera, with the caption: "Thank you for everyday...."

He followed it up with a collection of Polaroid photos, which included a shot of him kissing Romanova.

Marco last dated beauty queen Celeste Cortesi. They broke up this year, after confirming their relationship last October.