Is she Joseph Marco's new girlfriend?

MANILA – It looks like Joseph Marco has found a new love.

Marco shared on Instagram Polaroid photos of him kissing his supposed new girlfriend, accompanied by romantic caption.

“You are the one I’ve waited for,” he wrote.

Marco's post prompted his friends and former co-stars to leave a comment on the image, with most of them teasing him.

Jake Cuenca, for instance, was obviously elated for Marco as he commented with a several heart emojis, while RK Bagatsing said: "Ang tamis!"

Andre Felix, meanwhile, said he’s happy for Marco before adding a heart emoji.

Marco’s last public relationship was with beauty queen Celeste Cortesi.

Marco first introduced Cortesi as his girlfriend last October. Prior to that, they have been dating for four months.

The two, however, have parted ways sometime this year, as confirmed by Ricky Lo in his article for The Philippine Star in June.