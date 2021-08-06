Photos from Maris Racal and Michael Martinez's Instagram accounts

It appears that Maris Racal’s newest single “Ate Sandali” has reached a variety of audiences -- including Filipino Olympian Michael Martinez, who reportedly has a crush on the singer-actress.

Martinez took his appreciation to the music a notch higher by using it as a background song for his practice routine inside an ice skating rink.

Showing his moves as a figure skater that propelled him to two Winter Olympic Games, Martinez proudly uploaded on his Instagram a short glimpse of “Ate Sandali” routine.

“When you’re Marupok,” he said in the caption.

Fans were quick to tease the athlete for using the song of his celebrity crush.

“Crush mo lang yung singer e hahaha,” one netizen said.

Others also hope for a possible collaboration between the two, especially since both of them are active on their YouTube channels.

“Collab na yarn, hello Michael and Maris... parehos kayung passionate sa ginagawa nyu,” another comment said.

“Ate Sandali” was released in June and produced by Balcony Entertainment, which is owned by OPM icon and the actress’ boyfriend Rico Blanco, and Sony Music Philippines.

