The Thai coming-of-age series “I Told Sunset About You” and the boys’ love (BL) series “2gether” were among the winners in the 2021 Line TV Awards streamed late Thursday.

PP Krit bagged the Best Viral Scene award for his performance as Oh-aew in “I Told Sunset About You,” while his co-star Billkin Putthipong won Best Thai Song for the series’ original song “Skyline.”

The love team also won Best Kissing Scene and Best Couple for their chemistry in the series.

Meanwhile, Win Metawin was named Best Rising Star for his debut performance in "2gether," which also won Series of the Year, Most Hearted Content of the Year, and Most Followers of the Year special award with Bright Vachirawit.

This is the 4th Line TV Awards which pays tribute to Thailand's online entertainment industry. Here is the list of all the winners in the event:

MAJOR AWARDS

Best Dramatic Scene: “The Last Promise” [One 31]

Best Comedy Scene: “Hollywood Game Night Thailand Season 3” (Channel 3 HD)

Best Viral Scene: “I Told Sunset About You” (Nadao Bangkok)

Best Kissing Scene: “I Told Sunset About You” (Nadao Bangkok)

Best Couple: Teh Oh-aew of “I Told Sunset About You” (Nadao Bangkok)

Best Rising Star: Win Metawin of “2gether: The Series” (GMMTV)

Best Thai Song: “Skyline by Billkin Putthipong (Nadao Music)

SPECIAL AWARDS

Series of the Year: “2gether: The Series” (GMMTV)

Top Search Content of the Year: “Pen Tor” (One 31)

Animation Program of the Year: "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" (Ufotable)

Most Followers of the Year: “2gether: The Series” (GMMTV)

Most Hearted Content of the Year: “2gether: The Series” (GMMTV)

In "2gether," Metawin and Vachirawit portray Sarawat and Tine, schoolmates whose pretend romance becomes real.

The series' strong social media presence, even in the Philippines, has been credited for the growing popularity of Thailand's BL genre locally.

Meanwhile, "I Told Sunset About You" follows two schoolboys from Phuket, Teh (Billkin Putthipong) and Oh-aew (PP Krit), and their struggle to be admitted to a university.

