Series review: 'I Told Sunset About You' changes game in Thai BL scene

Teh (Billkin Putthipong, left) driving the motor while talking with Oh-aew (PP Krit, right) on the sidecar if they had some sensual experiences with girls in the Thai boys' love series "I Told Sunset About You" by Nadao Bangkok. Screenshot from the "I Told Sunset About You" trailer

This article contains spoilers of "I Told Sunset About You."

MANILA — Recently concluded Thai boys' love (BL) series "I Told Sunset About You" changes the game in the said genre with its coming of age storyline set in Phuket.

Under the local studio Nadao Bangkok, the series follows two schoolboys from Phuket, Teh (Billkin Putthipong) and Oh-aew (PP Krit), and their struggle to be admitted in a university.

Teh and Oh-aew used to be close to each other until their dreams of becoming an actor made them fall apart. They tried to rekindle their friendship as they both go to a Chinese tutorial class in preparation for their admission exam.

As the series progresses, the two develop a romantic relationship, and under different circumstances have to contemplate their feelings for each other.

REFRESHING SCENE

With the setting in Phuket, the series gave the audience a refreshing take on a BL series. The residences of the protagonists made the audience appreciate life in Phuket.

Teh is a son of widow, who owns a local restaurant, and lives with his tour guide brother, Hoon (Nat Kitcharit). Oh-aew, on the other hand, resides in a resort island owned by his family.

It also immersed the viewers in Chinese culture, starting from their inspiration to pursue an acting career and traditions they follow to prepare for their admission exams, to what they always study.

From time to time, both have used the Chinese language to express their thoughts and feelings to each other. The series also used it to show the progression of the relationship of the main protagonists.

The admission exam was also an effective plot device to drive the story of Teh and Oh-Aew. It made both characters experience various emotions, from joy to sorrow.

However, both still reached their goal and made each other stronger to attain their dreams of becoming a university student.

BODY LANGUAGE

Throughout the series, Teh and Oh-Aew's body language was strong to convey the message they want to give to the audience.

For example, their theory on the knees touching showed that one of their friends, Bas (Khunpol Pongpol), has feelings for Oh-aew. But their bond was still stronger after panning to a shot that his knees and Teh’s were lingering.

Teh and Oh-aew's knees linger, showing a stronger bond to each other. Screenshot

The sensual scene in the latter part of the third episode also convinced the audience that they were open to experience their firsts together as they mature.

More of these in the series did not involve dialogue, but still sent a strong imagery to the audience.

Tensions rise between Oh-aew and Teh as they develop their feelings for each other. Photo from Nadao Bangkok's Twitter account

The series did not also fail to use the scenery to show the development of the characters in the story.

For one, the gate, which was the pathway to the place where they pray, symbolizes their queer relationship. At first, it was closed and they have a secret way to still go inside, same as their relationship. In the end, it was now open and proof that they have accepted their feelings to each other as they grow.

Both Teh and Oh-aew left a mark on how relationships develop as you grow old despite your gender. Even Bas made us learn how to make your loved ones happy even at the expense of your own happiness.