Sarah Geronimo's 'Tala' hits 150 million views on YouTube

MANILA – The music video of Sarah Geronimo’s "Tala" reached another significant milestone on YouTube.

The video, released nearly four years ago, achieved a rare local feat on Thursday as it recorded more than 150 million views.

Since it passed the 141 million mark, "Tala" has been hailed as the most viewed OPM music video on the streaming site.

“Congratulations Popstar Royalty Sarah Geronimo! The music video of "Tala" has now reached 150M views,” said Viva Records in a Facebook post.

"Tala" was already a hit when it first debuted in 2016, winning a pair of awards for song and music video of the year.

The love song was composed by Nica del Rosario, and Georcelle Dapat-Sy of G-Force fame came up with choreography.

The routine that spawned thousands of covers is filled with fun moves, including a fast wiggle as the song enters its chorus that many Filipinos tried to nail in their own versions.

"Tala" was part of Geronimo's album "The Great Unknown."