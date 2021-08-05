SB19 is getting Back in the Zone one more time this August. Handout

MANILA -- After a successful run on August 1, Pinoy supergroup SB19 is getting “Back in the Zone” as their virtual concert will have replays on August 22 with multiple streaming times for international fans.

Announced on SB19's official pages last August 3, the first replay will be on August 22, Saturday, at 10 a.m. Philippine time (August 21, 7 p.m. US/Canada PT).

The second run will be on the same day at 7 p.m. Philippine Time (August 22, 4 a.m. US/Canada PT). Tickets are priced at P550, and are available for purchase via KTX.PH.

The group will also be releasing “Back in the Zone” limited edition official merchandise on SB19Music.com.

In an earlier report, KTX business development and operations head Gian Carlo Vizcarra was beaming with pride that the streaming platform made really good money last weekend, due to the success of “Back In the Zone.”

Just last Sunday alone, nearly 8,000 SB19 concert tickets were sold for the day. To think that on Friday, more than 12,000 tickets were already accounted for.

A press release of SB19 stated that it set the record as the highest-selling concert on the platform with more than 14,000 unique viewers -- also making it one of the most successful online concerts in the country to date.

“Malakas ang SB19,” Vizcarra told ABS-CBN News. “Malaki ang kita ng KTX sa kanila. Top-earner ang concert nila.”

The much-awaited “Back In the Zone” showcased a new repertoire from SB19’s six-track EP “Pagsibol,” a follow-up to their “Get In the Zone,” that also became a nationwide concert tour in 2019.

Pablo, Justin, Josh, Stell, and Ken were also made to showcase their individual vocal range by giving them solo spots.

SB19 dished out other tunes from “Pagsibol,” like “Mapa,” “Bazinga,” “Mana” (short for “Manananggal”) and ended with “Slmt” (“Salamat”).

The group debuted in 2018 and underwent training for three years through ShowBT Philippines. They are the first Filipino group in Billboard’s Next Big Sound chart as well as the first Southeast Asian act to enter the top 10 of Billboard Social 50 weekly and year-end charts.

Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC