John Regala transferred to Kidney Institute

MANILA -- Actor John Regala has been transferred to the National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI) in Quezon City, where he will undergo a series of medical tests and treatments as he battles liver cirrhosis.

The news was announced by Chuckie Dreyfus and Liza Diño on their respective social media accounts.

According to Dreyfus, Regala was brought to the NKTI on August 4 at around 5 p.m.

"John was brought to the National Kidney and Transplant Institute by Navy ambulance. He will undergo a series of necessary tests and treatments which are urgently needed. John is currently confined there and receiving utmost care," Dreyfus said.

"John is still suffering from a lot of pain due to his complications. Medication cannot be administered freely because of the severe deterioration of his liver and kidneys. We need to wait until all his test results have come out before doctors can determine their next steps," he added.

For her part, Diño-Seguerra shared photos of Regala at the NKTI. She also said that the actor underwent swab testing for the novel coronavirus.

Dreyfus, Diño, Nadia Montenegro and Aster Amoyo still continue to seek assistance from their fellow celebrities in behalf of Regala.

They have opened a crowdfunding page for Regala. To those who wish to donate, here is the link.

Donation can also be made through the following bank account:

BDO (Joint Account)

Account name: NADINE MARIE INEZ M. PLA / ASTERIA A. AMOYO

Account No: 002030228830