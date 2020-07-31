Here's an update on the health condition of John Regala

MANILA -- Chuckie Dreyfus, Nadia Montenegro, Aster Amoyo and Liza Diño continue to seek assistance from their fellow celebrities in behalf of veteran actor John Regala.

On Thursday, Dreyfus gave an update on the actor's medical condition, saying Regala can't eat because of his swollen spleen and liver.



According to Dreyfus, Regala will undergo hydration via IV and pain management starting on Friday, August 31.



'According to Dra. Melissa Sinchongco who did a preliminary checkup on John (Wednesday) afternoon, John cannot eat anything due to swelling of his spleen and liver. He has been vomiting all solid food and has not eaten anything for 2 weeks already. He will undergo pain management and hydration via IV starting (July 31). John also needs to have his blood, liver function, and creatinine levels tested first before anything else can be administered to him apart from IV. We ask for your continued prayers of healing and restoration," Dreyfus wrote.

Dreyfus also shared the crowdfunding page they opened for Regala. To those who wish to donate, here is the link.

Donation can also be made through the following bank account:

BDO (Joint Account)

Account name: NADINE MARIE INEZ M. PLA / ASTERIA A. AMOYO

Account No: 002030228830

Meanwhile, Diño shared on Instagram that she visited Regala to extend help and was met by Montenegro and Amoyo.



Diño noted an outpour of support coming from fellow actors in the industry to make sure that Regala is well taken care of.

Regala recently made headlines when his photos asking help from a food delivery driver in Pasay City went viral.



In an interview with Julius Babao on ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo on Wednesday, Regala pleaded for help as he battles liver cirrhosis.