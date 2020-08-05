Jake Zyrus opens up about how he deals with online bashing

MANILA – Jake Zyrus has had his fair share of negative comments online and through the years, he has developed a strategy on how to deal with them.

In an interview with Monster RX 93.1 on Wednesday, Zyrus said he is not the type who avoids reading criticisms online.

“When I read negative comments and nasasaktan ako, mas dinadamdam ko 'yung pain. Mas gusto ko na hindi ko siya iiwasan. Because the more na iniiwasan ko 'yung effect na ginawa sa akin, the more na nags-stay siya sa mind ko. Hindi ako makatulog, the more na nagwo-worry ako,” he said.

“For me, nagwo-work siya. For me, when I see a comment na magtri-trigger sa akin, what I do is I just spend some time alone. Kung malungkot ako, malungkot ako,” he said, adding that it is totally normal for a person to not be okay at times.

For the singer, it works better for him when he tries not to fake his feelings.

“Para sa akin kasi, before you end up being strong, you have to fall down first. Sa akin is when someone hurts you really badly, whether sa comments iyan, emotionally, just get through it. Masaktan ka kung masasaktan ka, it’s okay. Umiyak ka,” he said.

“In my case, I get depressed. Pero naiisip ko, just get it all out. Make me sad. Sige malulungkot ako, masasaktan ako because I know that right after this, siya 'yung bubuo ng strength mo,” he added.

When asked for an advice he could give to others going through the same thing, he said: “I guess my advice to everyone is when you get hurt, when you see something that will trigger you, hayaan mo siya. Hayaan mong saktan ka. It’s not being manhid or wala kang paki na nasaktan ka or nagiging martir ka. Tao lang tayo, masasaktan at masasaktan tayo kahit anong aspeto man sa buhay.”

Zyrus said it also helps that he has a strong support system.

“Of course, I have my partner. Sobra 'yung support niya sa akin especially 'yung mental illness ko. She’s a nutritionist as well so inaalagaan niya rin ako physically. 'Yung friends ko nandiyan din and sinu-support nila ako,” he said.

But even with their help, Zyrus said it is still important that he realizes things on his own before he actually gets better.