‘Huwag mo akong ma-Terry Terry!’ Epic trailer will make you want to stream restored ‘Minsan Lang Kita Iibigin’

Zsa Zsa Padilla and Maricel Soriano in the iconic confronation scene from ‘Minsan Lang Kita Iibigin.’ ABS-CBN Film Restoration

MANILA (UPDATE)— “Minsan Lang Kita Iibigin” is the latest title to be digitally restored and remastered by ABS-CBN’s Sagip Pelikula, and it’s streaming starting Friday.

The 1994 film can be seen by a new generation of viewers once it becomes available for rent or download on Apple TV or iTunes this weekend.

The trailer for the restored not only showcases the massive update in quality, but also gives “Minsan Lang Kita Iibigin” the feel of a modern drama, with the bonus of an epic musical scoring that lends new urgency to Maricel Soriano’s iconic line.

“Minsan Lang Kita Iibigin,” written by Ricky Lee, also stars Zsa Zsa Padilla, Gabby Concepcion, and Mat Ranillo III.

"MARICEL SORIANO AS TERRY" trended on Twitter in the Philippines on Thursday after the trailer for the classic movie was released.

The film is one of the last projects of ABS-CBN Film Restoration. The unit was among the casualties of the forced shutdown of ABS-CBN, and is set to close by August 31.

Since it opened in 2011, the group headed by Leo Katigbak has restored 185 films. In its vault, some 3,000 titles in the form of film, tape, or hard drive are meticulously preserved.

With no further funding for its restoration efforts, ABS-CBN Film Restoration, Katigbak said, will at least aim to continue maintaining its archives.